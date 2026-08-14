Pakistan-France hold consultations on multilateral affairs

PARIS, AUG 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan-France Consultations on Multilateral Affairs were held in Paris today. The Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Nabeel Munir, Special Secretary (United Nations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Ms Nathalie Broadhurst, Director for the United Nations, International Organisations, Human Rights and Francophonie, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, led the French side.

The consultations were held in line with the Pakistan-France Bilateral Roadmap (2023) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the multilateral domain and address global challenges.

During the consultations, Pakistan and France reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and dialogue, as well as to working together to promote multilateralism. The two sides exchanged views on UN80, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Financing for Development, and reiterated their shared commitment to multilateralism and the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.

Both sides also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and agreed to strengthen coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, on peace and security issues. The consultations also covered key areas such as UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and reform of the United Nations.

The consultations were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. They provided an opportunity for the two sides to review progress in bilateral relations in the multilateral domain, identify new avenues for cooperation, and enhance momentum towards mutually beneficial collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

It was also agreed to hold the next round of Pakistan-France Consultations on Multilateral Affairs in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.