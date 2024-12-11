Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan, France emphasize constructive dialogue at UN Security Council level

| December 11, 2024
Pakistan, France emphasize constructive dialogue at UN Security Council level

ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan-France held productive consultations in Islamabad on UN Security Council matters. The consultations were co-chaired by Director for UN affairs of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Le Fraper du Hellen and Additional Foreign Secretary (UN & OIC) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and dialogue and working together for international peace and security. As members of the UN Security Council, Pakistan and France will constructively engage with each other in strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ishaq Dar

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP/DNA): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad IshaqRead More

Pakistan, France emphasize constructive dialogue at UN Security Council level

Pakistan, France emphasize constructive dialogue at UN Security Council level

ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan-France held productive consultations in Islamabad on UN Security CouncilRead More

Comments are Closed