Pakistan, France emphasize constructive dialogue at UN Security Council level

ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan-France held productive consultations in Islamabad on UN Security Council matters. The consultations were co-chaired by Director for UN affairs of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Le Fraper du Hellen and Additional Foreign Secretary (UN & OIC) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and dialogue and working together for international peace and security. As members of the UN Security Council, Pakistan and France will constructively engage with each other in strengthening multilateralism and addressing global challenges.