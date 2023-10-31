Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Pakistan, France discuss economic collaborations

October 31, 2023
Pakistan, France discuss economic collaborations

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: /DNA/ – Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey, called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, & Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss economic relations between Pakistan and France and collaborative efforts in various sectors.=DNA

