Pakistan formalizes diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia

Ambassador Munir Akram says development will open up avenues for mutually-beneficial relationship in various realms

Foreign Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan and Saint Lucia, a Caribbean Island country, have formalised their diplomatic relations during a simple ceremony held at the Pakistan Mission in New York on Tuesday.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations and his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, signed the joint communiqué on behalf of their respective countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram said he was happy to be part of the ceremony that formalised the diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

In her remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Rambally expressed her delight at the start of a new but significant chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said that former West Indies cricketer, Darren Sammy, who belongs to St Lucia, was also an honorary Pakistani citizen, “who would always talk about Pakistan and the hospitality of its people.”

Ambassador Akram added that both Pakistan and St Lucia had been cooperating at multilateral forums including at the Commonwealth, stating that the establishment of formal relations would serve as the basis to expand the bilateral ties.

The Pakistani envoy also mentioned the shared love for cricket between the people of Pakistan and St Lucia.

He believed that the formalisation of diplomatic relations would open up avenues for mutually beneficial relationship in the realms of trade, commerce, political cooperation, and tourism.

“We look forward to the stronger people-to-people bond. There is immense tourism potential in both the countries that can be explored through visits by the tourists,” said Ambassador Akram.

Ambassador Rambally thanked her Pakistani counterpart for hosting the ceremony and stated that she personally “learnt a lot from him”.

The Caribbean envoy said that she was humbled by the remarks of the Pakistan UN envoy for her country and the people.

She added that Pakistan and Saint Lucia already enjoyed wonderful relationship and were actively cooperating at different forums but added that the establishment of formal diplomatic relations would provide an opportunity to further build on the existing relationship.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Usman Jadoon, officers of the Pakistan Mission as well as a delegate from the Permanent Mission of Saint Lucia.