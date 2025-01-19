Pakistan forces thwart border infiltration attempt in Zhob: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JAN 19 /DNA/ – On night 18/19 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.