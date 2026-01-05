Pakistan focus to enhance cooperation in health sector with Russia

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP/DNA): Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal held an important meeting on Monday with Pakistan Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, focusing on strengthening Pak-Russia cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential partnerships in medical technology, vaccine production, pharmaceutical trade and medical education.

The two dignitaries emphasised the need to help improve public health systems and promote joint initiatives at the international level.

Key areas discussed also included technical cooperation with Russian health institutions, exchange of expertise and training opportunities for Pakistani health professionals.

The meeting was termed a positive and significant step, opening new avenues for collaboration in the health sector and laying the groundwork for deeper Pakistan–Russia engagement in healthcare.