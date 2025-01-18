Pakistan first country to implement Digital FDI under WEF: Shehbaz

LAHORE, JAN 18 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday Pakistan is the first country to implement the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Initiative, launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

According to a spokesperson, the premier said Pakistan’s first Digital FDI project had been making significant efforts to identify targets and promote digital progress. He elaborated that Pakistan’s Digital FDI project was a framework aimed at implementing digital infrastructure, digitization and export of digital services. It would focus on sectors likely to attract foreign investment into the country, he added.

“It is an important milestone towards creating an investment-friendly environment in the country,” the premier said, adding that the country was heading towards a vibrant digital economy, which was a vital step in achieving sustainable progress and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked that the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth.=DNA

