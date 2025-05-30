Pakistan finally appoints ambassador to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD/KABUL, MAY 30: Pakistan has decided to upgrade its diplomatic representation in Kabul by appointing a full-fledged ambassador, in a move aimed at strengthening ties with Afghanistan, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Speaking about his visit to Kabul on April 19, 2025, Dar said that important and constructive meetings were held with Afghan officials, signaling that Pak-Afghan relations were on a positive trajectory.

“To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the level of Ambassador,” Dar posted on his official X account. He added that this development reflects Islamabad’s intent to build a deeper and more stable relationship with Kabul.

Dar emphasized that this “step would further” enhance diplomatic engagement and pave the way for greater cooperation in economic development, trade, security, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Moving forward, the minister hoped this step would promote further exchanges between two fraternal countries.