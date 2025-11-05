Pakistan finalizing business model to boost meat exports to Malaysia: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5 /DNA/ – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting here on Wednesday, announced that a comprehensive business model aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s meat exports to Malaysia, would soon be finalized and presented to the Prime Minister for approval.

During the meeting, four working groups, established earlier under the committee, presented their reports, according to press release issued by the ministry here. Senior officials from the Ministries of Commerce, Industries, and Food, along with representatives from both public and private sectors, participated in the session.

On the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that Pakistan enjoyed a strong livestock base and an internationally recognized reputation for Halal meat. He emphasized that improving quality, consistency, and competitiveness was crucial for expanding Pakistan’s meat exports.

According to the committee’s findings, Pakistan still faces several challenges in this sector, including a shortage of small animals, underdeveloped feedlot finishing, and a weak cold chain infrastructure. The committee recommended enhancing animal productivity, adopting modern slaughtering and processing technologies, ensuring robust halal certification systems, and strengthening logistics to meet international standards.

Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan noted that the livestock sector was a key source of rural income, with more than 12 million households involved in livestock rearing. “Rural families derive 35 to 40 percent of their income from livestock,” he stated.

He further observed that global exporters primarily trade in frozen meat, which reduces costs and allows access to wider markets. However, Pakistan’s animals are generally smaller in size and yield lower productivity compared to major exporters.

Khan pointed out that Pakistan’s capacity for processing frozen and deboned beef was currently limited, stressing the need to upgrade processing, cold chain, and export-ready systems. He also emphasized the importance of providing incentives to boost buffalo meat exports.