Pakistan fails to qualify for hockey Olympics

Germany, England qualify for Olympics

DNA

MUSCAT: Pakistan failed to qualify for France Olympics when New Zealand beat Pakistan by 3 goals to 2. After this win over Pakistan New Zealand has qualified for the Olympic games.

This is for the third time that Pakistan, a former Olympic champion, could not qualify for the Olympics. England and Germany are the two other teams which have qualified.

The hockey lovers have expressed shock over the dismal performance of the team and have demanded of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who happens to be the chief patron of the team, to take a stern action against the team management. Politics in hockey is yet another bane that has destroyed the very fabric of the national game.