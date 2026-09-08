Pakistan eye Asian Games upset

KARACHI: Pakistan’s men’s volleyball team are aiming to defy the odds at the Asian Games in Japan this month, with manager and former captain Naseer Ahmed confident the side can challenge stronger opponents and push for a place in the top eight.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Japan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the 16-team competition, which runs from September 26 to October 4.

“Yes, I am confident that the team will do well,” Naseer told The Express Tribune in an interview.

Pakistan face a daunting opening challenge against world number six Japan, with the South Asian side ranked 38th globally.

“No doubt Japan is a much better side but we will try to beat them,” said Naseer, a former Pakistan captain.

While Pakistan are unlikely to enter the tournament as medal contenders, Naseer believes the team has enough experience and quality to spring surprises.

“Definitely it will be our target to challenge them (Japan). If we fail there then we can beat Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan which will help us move to the top eight,” he said.

“Then we will look how we deliver against tough sides in that phase.”

Pakistan squad includes a strong core of players who featured at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the team finished fifth.

Around nine members of that squad are expected to return for the Japan campaign, while three youngsters have also been included, also comprising an Under-19 setter and a middle blocker.

The tournament will provide a major test for Spanish head coach Luis Alberto, who has been working with the national side for the past few months alongside fellow Spaniard Ruiz Pablo, the team’s trainer and conditioning coach.

“The boys have been training for four hours daily in two sessions. They have been under training for the last one and a half months,” Naseer said.

The team held a training camp at Wah Cantt from August 5 to August 20 before moving to Liaquat Gymnasium, where preparations are continuing.

Naseer, who also serves as Director Technical of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, said the coaching staff had been working intensively to prepare the players for the demanding tournament.

“Alberto is a good coach and is working harder on the boys and I hope a better lot will be prepared,” he said.

Eighteen players are currently in camp, with the final 12-member squad expected to be announced soon for the trip to Japan.

However, preparations have faced a minor facilities concern, with air-conditioning units at Liaquat Gymnasium not yet operational despite having been installed.

Although temperatures in Islamabad have begun to ease, running the air-conditioning remains important during intensive training sessions, particularly as players prepare for demanding Asian Games.

Pakistan’s best volleyball result in Asian Games history came in 1962, when they won the bronze medal in Jakarta.

The team will now attempt to revive some of that competitive spirit.

Local coaches Saeed Ahmad and Kashif Maznoor are assisting Alberto during the preparations.

Naseer said Pakistan Sports Board would finance 14 members of the squad, while the remaining four would be funded by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Group B comprises Iran, Indonesia, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan, while Qatar, India, Vietnam and Hong Kong make up Group C. Group D features Korea, China, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines.

For Pakistan, the immediate objective is clear and hat is to compete with Japan, secure victories against Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and reach the top eight.

With an experienced core, a handful of promising youngsters and a new coaching regime, Naseer believes Pakistan can turn their underdog status into an opportunity.