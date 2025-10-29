Pakistan Extends Warm Felicitations to Turkiye on 102nd Republic Day
Ansar M Bhatti
ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of the 102nd Republic Day of Turkiye, Pakistan has extended heartfelt greetings to the government and people of the brotherly nation.
In a message shared on Tuesday, Pakistani leadership conveyed warm felicitations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Turkiye, celebrating their remarkable journey of national progress and transformation.
The statement praised Turkiye’s impressive economic growth and development over the decades, achieved under the bold and dynamic leadership of President Erdoğan. It noted that Turkiye’s resurgence has earned global admiration and serves as an inspiration for nations striving for stability and prosperity.
Reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, the message emphasized that Pakistan takes great pride in the accomplishments of its Turkish brothers and remains a steadfast partner in their shared journey of progress and cooperation.
Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy historic and fraternal relations, bound by common faith, culture, and mutual respect, with consistent collaboration in political, economic, and defense domains.
