Pakistan extends FESCO, GEPCO privatisation bidding deadlines

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The Privatisation Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for the submission of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the privatisation of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) under the Government’s Batch-I DISCOs privatisation programme.

The revised deadlines are as follows:

* FESCO: August 7, 2026 (1600 Hours PKT)

* GEPCO: August 21, 2026 (1600 Hours PKT)

However the deadline for the submission of EOI for the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) remains the same which is:

September 7th, 2026 ( 1600 Hours PKT)

The extension has been granted in response to requests from prospective investors to allow additional time for completing their internal evaluations and preparing comprehensive submissions.

The Government of Pakistan is offering 51% to 100% shareholding, together with management control, in the privatisation of first batch of distribution companies as part of its broader economic reform and privatisation agenda. The objective is to attract strategic investors capable of enhancing operational efficiency, improving service delivery, reducing losses, and strengthening the country’s power distribution sector.

The Privatisation Commission remains committed to conducting a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly process that encourages broad participation from qualified local and international investors.

Interested parties may obtain further information from the Privatisation Commission or its Financial Advisor, Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Limited, and submit their EOIs by the revised deadlines.