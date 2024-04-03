Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives
ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Türkiye yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families. The people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.
Related News
Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives
ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over theRead More
ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities
ISLAMABAD, APR 03 (DNA) — Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supplyRead More
Comments are Closed