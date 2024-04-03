Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives

| April 3, 2024
Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives

ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Türkiye yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families. The people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

