Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Pakistan extends condolences to Afghanistan over losses from heavy rains

| April 16, 2024
Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan expressed deepest sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives and livelihoods and damage to properties caused by heavy rains and flash flooding in several provinces of Afghanistan.

We pray that the Almighty may grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss and wish a swift recovery to the injured.

