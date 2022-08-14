Sunday, August 14, 2022
Main Menu

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident

| August 14, 2022

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives as well as injuries to many, as a result of a tragic fire incident in Abo Sefein Church in Giza Governorate of Egypt.

We express deepest sympathies for the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan’s independence diamond jubilee celebrated in Ankara

ANKARA, AUG 14 /DNA/ – The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated today inRead More

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident

DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences over theRead More

Comments are Closed