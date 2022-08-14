Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic fire accident
DNA
ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives as well as injuries to many, as a result of a tragic fire incident in Abo Sefein Church in Giza Governorate of Egypt.
We express deepest sympathies for the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured.
Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief.
