Pakistan expresses solidarity with China following devastating floods and landslides

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread displacement caused by the recent torrential rains and landslides in China.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan and in a personal capacity, heartfelt condolences are extended to the bereaved families and all those affected by this natural calamity.

Having recently faced similar challenges due to heavy rains and flooding in various parts of Pakistan, the Pakistani nation fully understands and empathizes with the hardship and suffering endured by the Chinese people during this difficult time.

We are confident that the resilience and unity of the people of China, under the resolute leadership of President Xi Jinping, will enable them to overcome this tragedy with strength and determination.

The people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with their Chinese brothers and sisters, bound together in the spirit of iron-clad friendship and mutual support through all adversities.