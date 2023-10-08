Pakistan expresses solidarity with Afghanistan in wake of devastating earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (DNA): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

on Sunday expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people

of Afghanistan in the wake of 6.3 magnitude powerful earthquake that

jolted Herat province, causing over 2,000 deaths.

On X, the foreign minister posted, “Our condolences with families of

victims who have lost their loved ones in the devastating earthquake in

Afghanistan. We are in touch with Afghan authorities to help with

rescue/relief work.”

Considered to be one of the deadliest quakes to hit Afghanistan in two

decades, Taliban officials told media that a large number of people were

missing and rescue operations were under way to save those trapped under

the rubble.