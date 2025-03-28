Friday, March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025
Pakistan expresses grief over devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand

ISLAMABAD, MAR 28 /DNA/ – Pakistan deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the devastating earthquake that has struck Myanmar, Thailand, and neighboring countries. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we are praying for all those affected as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured.

We applaud the courageous individuals and emergency responders who are working diligently on the ground to deliver rescue and relief efforts. Their bravery and commitment during this urgent time are truly admirable.

We express our solidarity with the governments and communities affected during this challenging period. May strength and resilience lead those impacted towards healing and recovery.

