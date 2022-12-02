Pakistan expresses grave concern over attack on Head of Mission in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Afghan Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) was called in this evening to convey Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the serious incident in which, thankfully, the Head of Mission remained unhurt. However, the security detail, Sepoy Israr Muhammad, was seriously wounded while valiantly protecting the Head of Mission. The Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) was conveyed that security and protection of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions and personnel was the responsibility of the Afghan Interim Government and that this incident was an extremely serious security lapse

It was underscored that perpetrators of this attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently, an investigation be launched into the serious breach of security of the Embassy premises, and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul and Consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

Calling the attack “highly unfortunate”, the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) said that the attack was perpetrated by the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The attack has been condemned by the Afghan leadership in the strongest possible terms at the highest level. He also informed that the security of the Pakistani Diplomatic Missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.=DNA

