Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023: Strengthening Bilateral Trade Ties with Triumph

KARACHI, AUG 25 (DNA) — The Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Vancouver, orchestrated the Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023, a momentous event aimed at enhancing bilateral trade ties between Canada and Pakistan.

This pioneering initiative witnessed a resounding success, affirming its significance. The Expo commenced with an exquisite Opening Gala at Vancouver’s prestigious Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. Esteemed guests from both public and private sectors graced the occasion, setting a distinguished tone. A pivotal panel discussion on “Bilateral Trade in Mineral Exploration,

Textile Industry, and Lumber: Potential and Challenges” captivated attendees with valuable insights into these sectors. The evening concluded with instrumental entertainment and networking. The main event spanned two productive days at North Vancouver’s Pipe Shop Venue, attracting over 2000 attendees – buyers, media, keynote speakers, and community members.

Diverse exhibitors, including Mailk Sports, Papa Sports, Agasi Martial Arts, Sonico Pvt Ltd., Ijaz Garments & Ifran Garments, Pakistan Cutlery Association, Kaalar Rice & Pink Salt Rozana Tech, Matrix Tribe, Bashir Impex, Agnail industries, Darsa Impex, Rasco Impex, Kalaar foods, H&B Fasteners, Grannis Kitchen, 4B Athletics, Reflection Apparel, Oriental Rugs, and more showcased their contributions to a diversified exposition.

The charity partners were IDRF and Islamic Relief Canada. Distinguished sponsors like Panoro Minerals Ltd., Brian Jessel BMW – Diplomatic Division, Telus – Trusted Provider – Smart Haven, The Grand, Sikh Heritage, Sonora Immigrations and several others played a pivotal role in elevating the Expo’s stature.

The Gala and Expo were graced by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, Mr. Zaheer Janjua, and Trade Minister of British Columbia, Canada, Mr. Jagrup Brar, underlining the initiative’s diplomatic and economic significance. Also in attendance were Mr. Bruce Ralston (MLA – Surrey -Whalley; BC Minister of Forests & Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps) and Ms. Jinny Sims (MLA, Surrey-Panorama).

The visionary outlook of the Expo was articulated by Ms. Bushra Rehman, President of PWCTA, and Mr. Janbaz Khan, Consul General of Pakistan in Vancouver. Mr. Malik Sohail Hussain, Secretary General of PWCTA also played a pivotal role in the execution of the Expo. The event’s private-public partnership was fortified by women leadership, exemplified by contributors such as Ms. Bushra Rehman, Ms. Rabia Dastgir, and Ms. Muhayimina Mehmood.

Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023’s triumph is a testament to unwavering commitment towards collaborative trade relations. It not only highlighted bilateral trade’s potential but also addressed challenges in key industries, resonating as a shared pursuit of progress between both nations. — DNA