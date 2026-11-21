NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (DNA):Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik held separate meetings with senior cultural officials from Tajikistan, Iran and India on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisations Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, discussing ways to strengthen cultural ties and promote bilateral cooperation.

During his meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister for Culture Sattoriyon Orzu, the two sides highlighted the historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expressed their resolve to further strengthen these relations.

Dr Musadik emphasised the need to expand people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, saying closer engagement between the two countries could help deepen their longstanding relationship.

He also proposed a range of initiatives to promote cooperation in climate-related cultural research, including the establishment of a Virtual Green University.

In a separate meeting, the minister met Dr Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, President of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Iran and discussed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Dr Musadik also met Indian Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Indian Secretary for Culture Vivek Aggarwal.

The discussions focused on cultural ties and opportunities for promoting cooperation between Pakistan and India, with both sides exchanging views on matters of mutual interest and the importance of strengthening cultural and civilisational links.

The meetings took place during the first SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum, which brought together representatives of member states to engage on cultural and civilisational cooperation.