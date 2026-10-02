Pakistan Exit ASEAN Cup with Heads Held High

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan showed they can compete against teams ranked much higher above them even though their FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign came to an end with a fighting 4-2 defeat against Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday.

Nolberto Solano’s men had dug deep to come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Philippines in their previous Division I Group ‘B’ match and gave a good account of themselves against Vietnam, a side ranked 99 places above them in the FIFA rankings and took the lead through Mohibullah’s superb first-half goal.

Goals by Long Hai Nguyen, Duc Hoang Nguyen and Bac Dinh Nguyen however, saw Vietnam take a 3-1 lead and even though Kaleemullah Khan replied for Pakistan, Hoang Minh Williams got their fourth and they held on to take second place in the group behind Thailand. The Philippines finished third, with Pakistan ending with one point in their maiden campaign at a FIFA competition.

Pakistan dominated the first half and deservedly led by the end of it. Needing a victory to have any chance of reaching the bronze medal match and started in the same vein as their stirring second-half fightback against the Philippines in their last game. In the opening minutes, a delightful one-two with Abdul Samad Shahzad sent Ali Akbar Khan into the box, only for his effort to be blocked.

Pakistan were enjoying plenty of possession early on but Vietnam grew into the game and at the other end, Yousuf Butt had to be alert to turn away a deflected shot. Abdul Samad had a shot saved before Pakistan took the lead in the 31st. Mohibullah’s pressing was on point and once he dispossessed the Vietnam centre-back, he kept his composure to tuck the ball under Patrik GIang Le to score. Vietnam tried coming back with Hoang Minh Williams shooting into the side netting at the end of the first half.

Vietnam who turned the game around in the second half levelled in the 50th when Long Hai Nguyen got on the end of a through ball down the left, and he cut inside before planting a shot past Yousuf. Seven minutes later, Vietnam scored after another attacking foray when Duc Hoang Nguyen rifled in a cutback first time.

Abdul Samad Shahzad had a shot blocked before he was replaced by his namesake Abdul Samad Khan. It was from the latter’s cross that Umar headed over before Vietnam made it 3-1 when Bac Dinh Nguyen raced onto a long ball and fired into the back of the net in the 80th. Ali Akbar fired through a host of bodies with veteran Kaleemullah getting the decisive touch in the 88th to give Pakistan a glimmer of hope for a draw but Bac Dinh laid a pass for Williams to score the fourth and finish off the contest.