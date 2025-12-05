Pakistan, Ethiopia mark “Consensus for Multinational Unity” in Capital

Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministries of National Heritage & Culture, and Education & Professional Training, attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, extending warm felicitations to the government and people of Ethiopia on behalf of Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Ethiopia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations as the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad marked the 20th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day under the theme “Consensus for Multinational Unity.”

In his address, Mr. Chalachew Eshetie, Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) of Ethiopia, highlighted the historical significance of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day, celebrated annually on December 8. He noted that the day commemorates the ratification of Ethiopia’s 1994 Constitution, which guarantees recognition, equality, cultural identity, and the rights of all communities within the country’s diverse social fabric.

Mr. Eshetie also reflected on major milestones achieved by Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, including the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), accelerated infrastructure development, broad-based reforms, and the country’s ongoing economic resurgence.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar emphasized the shared values between Pakistan and Ethiopia, particularly cultural diversity, strong traditions, and vibrant youth demographics. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Ethiopia through its “Look Africa” and “Engage Africa” policies.

Commending Ethiopia’s progress, she praised the economic transformation achieved under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and expressed Pakistan’s intent to continue expanding ties in trade, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The event concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and a shared commitment to advancing multinational unity and bilateral collaboration.