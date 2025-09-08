Pakistan, Ethiopia celebrate Enkutatash in Islamabad

DNA News Agency

ISLAMABAD: The Ethiopian New Year, Enkutatash, was celebrated with a festive ceremony at the Islamabad Serena Hotel, highlighting the growing bond between Pakistan and Ethiopia. The event was graced by notable Pakistani dignitaries, including Chief Guest and Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Federal Minister for Culture Aurangzeb Khichi and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, joined the distinguished guests in cutting a ceremonial cake to mark the beginning of the Ethiopian year 2018.

In his address, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula underscored the deep value his country places on its relationship with Pakistan. He noted that the two nations have witnessed numerous high-level exchanges, which have significantly strengthened bilateral ties. The Ambassador specifically highlighted the launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia, a development that has provided immense benefits to the people of both countries, facilitating easier travel, trade, and cultural exchange.

The ceremony served as a testament to the deepening diplomatic and cultural cooperation between Islamabad and Addis Ababa. The presence of key government officials from Pakistan at the celebration symbolized the mutual respect and commitment to fostering a stronger partnership. The event not only marked the beginning of a new year for Ethiopians but also celebrated the enduring friendship and shared future aspirations of the two nations.