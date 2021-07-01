Pakistan envoy to Morocco calls on Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Hamid Asghar Khan Pak ambassador to morocco call on the Minister for Information Mr. Fawad Chaudry. News sharing agreement between Pakistan and Morocco finalized. Invitation to DG Maghreb Arab Press to visit Pakistan.
