‘Pakistan Environment Awards’ to spotlight best green initiatives on June 4

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – To celebrate and recognize the commendable efforts of organizations towards environmental stewardship through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environmental compliance and conservation, Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) will confer the Pakistan Environmental Award upon the best green initiatives to mark the World Environment Day (WED) on June 4.

Speaking to this scribe about the new initiative, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said a number of corporate organizations and projects have delivered exemplary outputs but lack due appreciation and recognition. The Pakistan Environmental Award will also encourage every organization in the corporate sector to adopt the green technologies, environmental compliance, and engage the communities in environmental conservation and protection. The event will include the presentations of best practices and a conference to explore the way forward for a climate resilient Pakistan.

Munir Ahmed said: In an era where the preservation of our planet is more crucial than ever, the corporate sector in collaboration with the government and the citizens can take numerous CSR initiatives besides playing a pivotal role in promoting sustainable practices. The industry shall take measures in mitigating the adverse impacts of business operations on the environment. CSR embodies the responsibility of organizations to operate in a manner that not only benefits their bottom line but also contributes positively to society and the environment. Pakistan’s corporate sector organizations have numerous CSR initiatives that have contributed towards conservation and protection of Environment but remain low-profiled.

Devcom-Pakistan aims to spotlight those companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future by recognizing their efforts with an exclusively designed award and providing them an opportunity to narrate their CSR for Environment success stories to the relevant stakeholders and media.

Munir Ahmed said the Pakistan Environmental Award will be given in 12 categories including the Sustainability Leadership Award to recognize the companies or individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in implementing sustainable practices across their operations. The Carbon Footprint Reduction Award will honour the organizations that have significantly reduced their carbon emissions through innovative strategies and initiatives. The Renewable Energy Excellence Award will acknowledge companies or projects that have made remarkable contributions to the adoption and promotion of renewable energy sources. The Water Conservation Achievement Award shall be celebrating initiatives that have led to significant reductions in water usage, conservation of water resources, or innovative water management practices. The Biodiversity Conservation Award has to recognize the efforts to preserve and protect biodiversity through habitat restoration, conservation projects, and sustainable land management practices. The Waste Reduction and Recycling Award will highlight the organizations that have implemented effective waste reduction, recycling, and waste-to-resource initiatives, leading to minimize waste generation and increased recycling rates.

He said the other six awards including the Green Product Innovation Award will be honouring companies that have developed innovative and sustainable products or technologies that contribute to environmental protection and resource conservation. The Environmental Education and Awareness Award will be given to the initiatives that have successfully raised awareness about environmental issues, promoted eco-conscious behaviors, and empowered communities to act in their vicinity. The Climate Adaptation and Resilience Award will be acknowledging efforts to build resilience to climate change impacts through adaptation strategies, resilience-building projects, and community engagement. The Supply Chain Sustainability Award will celebrate companies that have implemented sustainable practices throughout their supply chains, promoting transparency, ethical sourcing, and fair labor practices. The Community Engagement for Environmental Impact Award will recognize organizations that have engaged with local communities to address environmental challenges, promote sustainable development, and foster environmental stewardship. The Corporate Ecosystem Responsibility Award will spotlight the companies that have demonstrated a holistic approach to environmental responsibility by considering the broader impacts of their operations on ecosystems and biodiversity.