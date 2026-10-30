Pakistan end historic FIFA U-15 campaign with 4-2 win

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s young Shaheens signed off their historic debut at the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 in Azerbaijan in style, producing an impressive 4-2 comeback victory over Djibouti to end their campaign on a winning note.

The victory highlighted the fighting spirit, determination and growing potential of Pakistan’s emerging football talent, as the young side recovered from a first-half deficit to deliver a memorable performance on the international stage.

Djibouti took the lead through a right-wing cross that found its way into the bottom corner, leaving Pakistan trailing 1-0 at half-time. However, the Shaheens returned with renewed energy and turned the match around with a spirited second-half display.

Captain and midfielder Mohammad Mustafa sparked the comeback in the 23rd minute, brilliantly converting a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area to bring Pakistan level. With Djibouti reduced to seven players, Pakistan capitalised on their numerical advantage. Kaleemullah put the Shaheens ahead in the 32nd minute with a composed finish into the bottom-right corner. Just a minute later, an own goal extended Pakistan’s advantage to 3-1.

Djibouti responded with a counterattacking goal to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish. Despite sustained pressure from their opponents, Pakistan remained composed and defended their advantage before delivering the decisive blow in added time. A well-directed kick-in from Mohammad Mustafa found Danish Masih at the far post, who finished confidently to seal an emphatic 4-2 victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani, who was present at the match, congratulated the players and team management on their memorable campaign. He praised the squad’s performances and expressed confidence that the valuable international exposure would play an important role in the players’ future development.

He said the experience of competing against teams from around the world would help the young footballers improve their skills and prepare them for greater challenges while representing Pakistan.

Pakistan concluded their 10-match debut campaign in 169th position in the overall standings, registering four victories and two draws. The historic participation and encouraging results provided the young Shaheens with valuable international experience and a platform to build on as Pakistan continues its efforts to strengthen grassroots and youth football.