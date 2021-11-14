Pakistan Embassy in Vienna Organizes Mehfil-e-Qira’at o Naa’t

ISLAMABAD, NOV 14 /DNA/ – Pakistan Embassy in Vienna organized a Mehfil-e-Qira’at o Naa’t at a local mosque in Vienna, today. Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, Presidential award holder and world renowned qari and naa’t khwan from Pakistan and the recipient of many national awards, recited verses from the Holy Quran and also offered naat-e-rasool. He also prayed for prosperity of the people and development of Pakistan.



The event was attended by a large number of people from the Pakistani community in Austria.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher said that peace, compassion and essential unity of the humankind were the central messages of the Holy Quran. He reminded the Pakistani community that it should play its due role in highlighting the true message of Islam as the religion of peace through its conduct and dealings.

He commended Qari Sadaqat Ali for his continued commitment to the mission of spreading Quran in the world and serving interests of Pakistan.