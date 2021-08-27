Pakistan embassy in Minsk organizes Mango Festival

MINSK, AUG 27 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan, Minsk in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce organized a Pakistani Mango Festival at one of the largest Shopping Malls in Minsk on 26 August 2021.

The event attracted huge response from general public as record number of visitors hovering around 5000 visited the booth during the festival which continued for almost five hours. Several items including Mango cube tasting, Mango Ice Cream and Mango Milk Shake were served the guests. Additionally, Mango samples were also provided to few fruit importers and grocery chain representatives.