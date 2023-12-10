Pakistan Embassy in Minsk joins annual charity bazaar, showcases cultural delights
MINSK: /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan Minsk participated in the Annual Charity Bazaar of the Minsk International Women’s Club held on 9 December 2023 in Minsk. Several other embassies and private sector organisations also took part in the event.
Thousands of visitors witnessed the presentations spread over the whole day. The Pakistan Embassy’s presentation included live singing of Pakistani song by Tatiana and dance performances by children of Tamazur Dance School Minsk. DNA
« Israel has Lost the War (Previous News)
(Next News) A proud moment for Pakistan! Pakistani Films shine at Minsk International Film Festival »
Related News
Doling justice out to innocent people like Aafia victory of human rights
KARACHI, DEC 10 (DNA) — Aafia Movement spokesman Muhammad Ayub has said that the innocentRead More
A proud moment for Pakistan! Pakistani Films shine at Minsk International Film Festival
MINSK: /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan, was honored toRead More
Comments are Closed