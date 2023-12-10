Pakistan Embassy in Minsk joins annual charity bazaar, showcases cultural delights

MINSK: /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan Minsk participated in the Annual Charity Bazaar of the Minsk International Women’s Club held on 9 December 2023 in Minsk. Several other embassies and private sector organisations also took part in the event.

Thousands of visitors witnessed the presentations spread over the whole day. The Pakistan Embassy’s presentation included live singing of Pakistani song by Tatiana and dance performances by children of Tamazur Dance School Minsk. DNA