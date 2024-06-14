Pakistan Embassy in Minsk inaugurates “Splendour of Pakistan” art exhibition in Minsk

MINSK, JUN 14 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk, in collaboration with the National Library of Belarus, opened the “Splendors of Pakistan: Artistic Heritage” exhibition on 13 June 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus; Mrs. Lazarevich Nadezhda, First Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee; Sajjad Haider Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus; and Director General of the National Library of Belarus, Vadim Gigin. The opening ceremony was attended by approximately 150 distinguished guests, including Belarusian dignitaries, parliamentarians, Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, cultural enthusiasts, media representatives, and expatriate Pakistanis.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan. He noted that Pakistan is a multicultural, multilingual, and religiously diverse society, home to some of the most sacred sites of the Sikh religion, historic Buddhist and Hindu sites, as well as numerous churches, mosques, and shrines. He emphasized the country’s breathtaking landscapes, from the towering peaks of the Karakoram and Himalayas in the north to the serene beaches of the Arabian Sea in the south.

Ambassador Khan expressed his gratitude to the talented artists from Pakistan, namely Aamir Kamal, Ayesha Kamal, Erum Ashfaque, and Farheen Kanwal, whose exceptional works are featured in the exhibition.

Referring to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belarus being celebrated this year, the Ambassador noted that over the past three decades, the bilateral relationship has matured into a strong, multifaceted partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Guests, H.E. Sergei Lukashevich and Mrs. Lazarevich Nadezhda, also addressed the participants, expressing their appreciation for the cultural exchange and the strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belarus. The Director General of the National Library, Vadim Gigin, appreciated the hosting of Pakistan’s Art Exhibition at the library for the third consecutive year and assured his support for future events.

The event also featured performances by faculty members and students of the Republican Gymnasium College under the Belarusian State Academy of Music, led by its Director, Natalia Korotina. On this occasion, Belarusian singer Tatiana Kremis presented an Urdu song that mesmerized the audience.

The guests explored the exhibition, engaged with the artists, and immersed themselves in the beauty of Pakistani art, highlighting its universal language that fosters global understanding and friendship. Towards the end, guests also savored select Pakistani delicacies, further enriching the cultural experience.