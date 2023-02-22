Pakistan Embassy in Minsk hosts students from Gymnasium (School)

DNA The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk hosted an exciting and informative event for students from Gymnasium (School) 146, Minsk City. Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan gave a detailed briefing on Pakistan, covering topics such as its geography, arts, culture, and education system, among others. Ambassador Khan also took the opportunity to brief the students on the Kashmir dispute, its legal status, and the ongoing situation. The students showed great interest in learning about Pakistan and engaged in an interactive Q&A session with the Ambassador.In addition, the Gymnasium also held a drawing competition on Pakistan, in which 30 students participated. Nine of the best students were awarded prizes for their outstanding work, which showcased their creativity and knowledge of Pakistani culture.The students were also treated to a taste of Pakistani cuisine, which they greatly enjoyed. The event was a great success, with the students leaving with a deeper understanding of Pakistan and its people. Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan said, “We are delighted to have hosted such bright and enthusiastic students at the Embassy today. It is always a pleasure to share our culture and traditions with people from around the world. We hope that the students have gained a better understanding of Pakistan and its people through this event.” The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk is committed to promoting cultural exchange and building bridges between Pakistan and Belarus. Such events play an important role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two nations.