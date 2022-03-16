Pakistan embassy in Iraq organizes first-ever “Pakistan Single Country Exhibition”

BAGHDAD, MAR 16 /DNA/ – Pakistan embassy in Iraq organized first-ever “Pakistan Single Country Exhibition”. The opening ceremony was held today and the exhibition will last for next three days. 84 leading Pakistani companies and more than two hundred businessmen are participating in the exhibition displaying and promoting Pakistani Products.

The exhibitors are from different cities of Pakistan covering more than 20 sectors of Pakistani products including Rice, Sports, Textile, Food and Grain, Cosmetics, Logistics, Pharmaceutical, Fan, Surgical instruments etc.

Ayad Allawi, former Prime Minister and Adnan Dirjal, Minister for Youth and Sports, Republic of Iraq inaugurated the exhibition.

The Deputy Secretary General, Council of Ministers, Official from Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, President Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce along with large number of Iraqi businessmen, Ambassadors and Diplomatic Community attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will pave the way for Pakistani businessmen to explore Iraqi market and increase trade between two countries.

The Embassy has also arranged B2B meetings for Pakistani businessmen and meetings with different Chambers of Iraq.