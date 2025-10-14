Pakistan Embassy in Hungary holds an Art Exhibition in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (APP/DNA):The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary, in collaboration with the National Library of Foreign Literature organised an Art Exhibition titled “Allure of the East: Interpreting Tradition”. The opening ceremony was held on 13 October 2025.

The exhibition showcased the work of 20 Pakistan visual artists, exposing the dialogue between the traditions and modernity in Pakistani art. Ms. Sundas Azfer was the Curator of the Art Exhibition, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

A number of diplomats and Hungarian officials and art lovers attended the opening ceremony while Dr. Sándor Fazekas, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly was the Chief Guest of the exhibition.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan, Asif Hussain Memon thanked National Library of Foreign Literature to host the event. He said that the exhibition is significant that Pakistan and Hungary are celebrating 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. However, cultural ties between the two countries go beyond 60 years. He mentioned Allama Iqbal’s poem on Hungarian national poet as an example of cultural links.

The Director General of the National Library of Foreign Literature said that the exhibition is a continuation of the spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding between the two countries. She quoted Faiz Ahmed Faiz that “The language of beauty is understood by every heart.

The Curator of the Art Exhibition Ms. Sundar Azfer in her remarks said the exhibition showcases the works of 20 artists who explore how tradition shapes the national identity. She thanked the Hungarian side to provide the opportunity to present Pakistani art in Budapest.

The Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly in his speech appreciated the exhibition and said that diplomatic relations between Hungary and Pakistan were formally established in 1965, and since then both countries have been able to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including, political, economy, trade, education and culture. He highlighted Hungarian oil and gas company MOL’s role in Pakistan’s hydrocarbon sector and the scholarship program as important element of cooperation.

This is the second exhibition that the Embassy has organized in Budapest. The first exhibition was organized in September 2023. The exhibition will continue till 22 October 2025.