Pakistan Embassy in Beijing Observes Kashmir Black Day Event

BEIJING, OCT 27 (DNA): The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing organized a solemn event to commemorate Kashmir Black Day, marking the day in 1947 when Indian forces unlawfully occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The event served as a reminder of the grave injustice and continued suffering endured by the Kashmiri people under illegal Indian occupation.

Messages from the President, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out during the event. These messages reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. They also strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi underscored the historical significance of the day and the importance of its commemoration in raising awareness at the international level and reiterating sanctity of international law. He acknowledged the support extended by China on the Kashmir issue, in echoing Pakistan’s reaffirmation of the right to self determination in light of the UN security council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmir people. He concluded that the early resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for peace in South Asia and beyond.

As part of the commemoration, a documentary highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people under occupation was screened. At the conclusion of the event the participants viewed a photo exhibition depicting the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.