Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence and Martyrs Day

BEIJING, SEP 30 /DNA/ – Today, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing commemorated Defence and Martyrs Day with a solemn ceremony, honoring the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The event was attended by a large number of distinguished guests including senior Chinese civil and military officials, members of the diplomatic corps, Defense Attaches, media, members of Pakistani community and officers of the Embassy. Air Marshal Jia Zhigang, Deputy Commander Peoples Liberation Army (Air Force) of China graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

​The ceremony began with playing of the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony , Ambassador of Pakistan to China, H.E Khalil Hashmi , while highlighting the salience of Defence Day, paid rich tributes to the valor, resolve and ultimate sacrifices made by members of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defence of our homeland.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi also underscored the strong bond between Pakistan and China, emphasizing the deep-rooted partnership and cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries. He underlined that Pakistan highly values its strong ties with China and remains committed to further deepening them to advance the shared goals of peace and security in the region.

The ceremony also featured a presentation on the historic events of the 1965 war, including acts of heroism displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces. A short video highlighting the modern achievements of the military and its role in disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and contributions to regional stability was screened.