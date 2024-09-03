Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Pakistan embassy in Beijing hosts photo exhibition “Pakistan in Frames”

September 3, 2024
Pakistan embassy in Beijing hosts photo exhibition "Pakistan in Frames"

BEIJING, SEPT (DNA) – The Pakistan Embassy in Beijing organized a photo exhibition titled “Pakistan in Frames: A Visual Journey by Chinese Tour Operators” today. Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, delivered a keynote address at the event.

The exhibition showcased captivating images of Pakistan’s landscapes, culture, and heritage as captured by Chinese tour operators during their visits.

