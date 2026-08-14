Pakistan embassy in Ankara marks Pakistan’s 80th Independence Day

ANKARA, AUG 14 /DNA/ – To mark the 79th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan, a solemn and patriotic flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Ankara today at 10:00 AM. The event brought together embassy officials, members of the diplomatic community, and the Pakistani diaspora residing in Türkiye.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of the national anthem of Pakistan as the national flag was proudly hoisted.

During the proceedings, Mr. Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto, Deputy Head of Mission, read out the special message of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, highlighting the historic struggle for freedom, national achievements, and the imperative of unity. Following this, Counsellor Mr. Ammar Amin presented the message of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which underscored the nation’s resilience, commitment to socioeconomic development, and unwavering resolve to achieve progress and stability.

In his address to the gathering, H.E. Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye, elaborated on the profound significance of 14 August for the Pakistani nation. He paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the founding fathers, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the principles of freedom, justice, and self-determination. Ambassador Junaid also lauded the enduring and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye, expressing confidence that the deep-rooted strategic partnership would continue to flourish.

The solemn ceremony concluded with traditional greetings exchanged among the attendees, celebrating national pride, solidarity, and the enduring spirit of Pakistan.