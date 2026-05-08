Pakistan embassy in Ankara commemorates first Marka-e-Haq anniversary

ANKARA, MAY 8 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara commemorated the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony attended by Member Parliament Burhan Kayaturk, Rector Ankara Bilim University Prof. Dr. Yavuz Demir, President Geostrategic Foresight Institute Dr. Guray Alpar, Ambassador (R) Numan Hazar, representatives of Turkish foreign ministry, think tanks, academia, media and the Pakistani community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid paid tribute to the courage and professionalism demonstrated by Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the nation during Marka-e-Haq. He stated that Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to international law, peace, and responsible conduct while exercising its legitimate right to self-defense with restraint and resolve, through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. He underscored that Pakistan consistently advocated dialogue and de-escalation, while remaining fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Turkiye, as well as the Turkish media, for their steadfast support and objective reporting during the period of tensions.

Turkish Member of Parliament H.E Burhan Kayatürk reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast support for Pakistan and emphasized that strong defence capabilities serve as a deterrent to conflict and preserve peace by preventing aggression. He also commended Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability, including its calls for restraint and dialogue amid regional tensions.

President Geostrategic Foresight Institute, Dr. Güray Alpar highlighted the importance of peace, dialogue, and adherence to international law in resolving regional disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement for regional peace and stressed that vital resources such as water must never be weaponized.

Former Ambassador Numan Hazar underscored that the preservation of peace requires adherence to international law and implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions. He observed that while nations must remain prepared to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity, lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The event concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s peace, stability and continued prosperity.