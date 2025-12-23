Pakistan Embassy Beijing hosts 2nd Pakistan-China TVET Forum

BEIJING, DEC 23 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing successfully hosted its 2nd Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum, with a dedicated focus on fostering skills and talent cultivation for Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The event brought together senior Pakistani and Chinese officials, leading Chinese and Pakistani agricultural TVET institutions and enterprises to explore joint partnerships for sector-specific skills development.

The forum highlighted the critical importance of targeted vocational training for key agricultural sub-sectors such as agri-tech, food processing, livestock, dairy, and food-grade packaging. In their pre-recorded messages, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, National Food Security & Research, and the Chairperson of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission, commended the Embassy’s timely initiative. Keynote speakers from Chinese Ministries of Education and Human Resources lauded the forum as a concrete step to further strengthen Pakistan-China collaboration through sector-focused partnerships in skills enhancement and talent cultivation aimed at promoting national development goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi emphasized the critical need to align technical and vocational education with mobilization of Chinese investments in Pakistan’s priority economic sectors, particularly agriculture. He highlighted the imperative of sustained skills development, firmly grounded in academia-industry collaboration, which remained central to enhancing productivity, ensuring food security, and driving inclusive growth in the country. The Ambassador acknowledged the participants’ contributions and reiterated the Embassy’s commitment to facilitating development-focused, sectoral TVET collaboration between Pakistan and China.

The forum underscored a shared resolve to harmonize academic and industrial expertise with the specific needs of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.