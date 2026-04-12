Pakistan Embassy Beijing co-hosts star gala to celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, APR 12 /DNA/ – Pakistan Embassy co-hosted with the renowned China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC) a Star Gala to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The cultural event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, creative industries, media and business leaders to celebrate the iron friendship that continued to grow from strength to strength.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi highlighted that generations of leaders and diplomats from both Pakistan and China had established a model inter-state partnership rooted in mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual support. He emphasized that people-to-people connections remained central to this relationship, with cultural exchange playing a key role in sustaining it in all seasons and circumstances.

Mr. Long Yuxiang, Executive Chairman of the China International Cultural Communication Center, underscored the enduring strength of China–Pakistan friendship and highlighted the importance of cultural communications and exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and civilizational dialogue. Ms. Zhai Meiqing, President of Xiangjiang Group, also addressed the event, emphasizing the role of cultural and creative industries in promoting cross-cultural and people-to-people connectivity.

The Gala featured a range of cultural performances showcasing artistic excellence and cross-cultural synergy.

A key highlight of the evening was the captivating performance in Urdu and Chinese languages by acclaimed Pakistani artist Ms. Natasha Baig, whose songs added a distinctive cultural dimension to the celebrations.

This event comprised the cultural component of the series of commemorative activities marking 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. It also signified the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to further strengthening cooperation not only in traditional sectors but also in cultural industries, media, and youth engagement.