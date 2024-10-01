Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Pakistan eliminates TRACHOMA as public health threat, WHO certifies

| October 1, 2024
ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – The Head of Mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan, Dr. Lou Dapeng, officially presented a certificate of the elimination of TRACHOMA as a public health problem in Pakistan to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 1st October 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the collaborative efforts of health authorities, international partners, and WHO in achieving this remarkable success.

