Pakistan eliminates Mid-level TTP leaders in cross-border strikes as Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq intensifies

RAWALPINDI, MAR 5 /DNA/: Security sources on Thursday confirmed that several mid-level leaders of the banned militant organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also referred to by authorities as Fitna al-Khawarij, were eliminated during Pakistani military strikes conducted under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.

According to officials, the strikes targeted militant infrastructure linked to insurgent groups operating across the border. The actions form part of a wider campaign aimed at dismantling operational networks responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, particularly in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security sources said the militant leadership suffered significant losses during recent strikes, though the exact identities of those killed were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities also claimed that members of the Afghan Taliban regime have been involved in supporting militant activity targeting Pakistan. Officials stated that the ongoing campaign is focused exclusively on armed groups and does not target civilians or the Afghan population.

“Our strategy focuses solely on terrorist hideouts, not civilians,” security sources said, adding that the military actions are intelligence-based operations designed to dismantle militant infrastructure and disrupt cross-border attacks.

Over 50 airstrikes hit militant positions

Security officials said that more than 50 airstrikes have so far been conducted on positions associated with militant groups and elements linked to the Afghan Taliban.

During the night between March 4 and March 5, Pakistani security forces targeted 41 locations believed to be connected with militant activity. These operations took place in areas close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, including the sectors of Chaman, Zhob, Killa Saifullah and Nushki.

Sources reported that the strikes caused casualties among militant fighters and resulted in the destruction of several facilities used by insurgent groups. The full extent of the losses has not yet been confirmed.

Officials said the actions were carried out after intelligence reports identified militant hideouts and logistical bases being used to coordinate attacks inside Pakistan.

Security authorities added that the operations form part of a broader effort to neutralise threats emerging from areas across the border where militant organisations have established networks.

Kandahar Corps HQ among key targets

Security sources further said that Pakistani forces successfully destroyed the headquarters of the 205 Corps Brigade of the Afghan Taliban in Kandahar during the ongoing operation.

In addition to the command facility, several ammunition depots were also targeted, significantly weakening the militants’ operational capabilities and their ability to sustain further attacks.

Officials stated that the strikes were conducted with precision and based on intelligence assessments identifying strategic locations used by militant groups for planning and logistics.

The military campaign under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is continuing, with security officials indicating that further actions will be carried out as necessary against designated militant targets in the region.