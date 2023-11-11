Pakistan eliminated from World Cup 2023

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team were eliminated from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as they failed to qualify for the semi-final slot on Saturday.

After winning the toss in the last group match of the 10-team tournament, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bat first with Pakistan needing to bowl them out as quickly as possible.

As things stand now, the English team has scored 150 runs making it impossible for Pakistan to chase the target in 3.4 overs.

The Men in Green only won four out of eight games and are currently in fifth position with a net run rate (NRR) of 0.036. They needed to win today’s match with a heavy margin to surpass New Zealand’s run rate but that is no longer possible.

Both the teams are now playing for pride as they are now eliminated from the ongoing tournament as calls for strict scrutiny grow stronger.

According to sources, Babar Azam has already started consultations with his close aides about his future and reportedly made up his mind to quit whit-ball captaincy.

‘No pressure of captaincy’

Babar Azam entered the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter but his average of 40.28 is behind three of his teammates, while several former players have found his leadership uninspiring.

The number three batter’s highest score of 74 came in their shock loss to Afghanistan but the 29-year-old denied that the captaincy was affecting his form with the bat.

“I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt pressure,” he said on Friday.

“Once we go back to Pakistan … we will see what happens,” he said when asked about resigning as captain.

“I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure.

“Over the last two and half or three years, I was the one who was performing for the side and leading the team.

“It seems everyone has an opinion on me – he should be like this, or like that. If someone really wants to advise me, I think everyone has my number. But I guess it is easy to give advice on TV.”