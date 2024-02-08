Pakistan election results 2024 — voting ends, counting begins.

Polling has concluded across Pakistan at 5pm, in an election marred by connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet connectivity.

There were multiple reports of voting process facing delays at certain polling stations across the country and at least one terror attack on security forces performing security duties.

LAHORE – The polling time for much-awaited Pakistan General Elections 2024 has come to an end. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended polling time for certain polling stations due to long queues of the voters.

The voting process for general elections 2024 at 8:00 am across Pakistan and continued till 5:00 pm without any break amid security threats.

Candidates and Voters

A total of 5,121 candidates are contesting elections for 265 seats of the National Assembly. These include 4807 male, 312 female and two transgender.

12,965 candidates, including including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgender, are in the race for the seats of the four provincial assemblies

The data compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shows total number of registered voters standing at 128,585,760.

Polling Stations

EP has established 90,777 polling stations across the country. Of these, 44,000 polling stations have been declared normal, 29,985 sensitive, and 16,766 as highly sensitive.

Major Parties Contesting Elections

PML-N, PPP, JI, JUI-F, ANP, MQM-P are among the major parties contesting election 2024. However, Imran Khan’s PTI is not on the ballot paper as it has lost its electoral symbol, bat, over flawed party elections.

Security Measures

The government has deployed about 650,000 security personnel on the ground to ensure the security of the voters on the election day.

The security officials include the personnel of police, civil armed forces and the armed forces. Under a three tiered system, the personnel of the armed forces will perform duties outside the polling stations.

In the federal capital, police personnel have taken positions at the polling stations and they will stay there overnight.

Security Threats

A day earlier, twin blasts rocked Balochistan’s Qila Saifullh and Pishin claiming lives of about two dozen people. The elections office of the independent candidate, Asfandyar Kakar, in PB-47 and JUI-F were targeted in the attack.

A hand grenade attack also took place in Mastung where a school was targeted. However, no causality was reported in this explosion.

CEC Issues Directives for Foolproof Security

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed authorities to make necessary deployments to ensure foolproof security of voters in the country.

He conveyed these instructions to all four provincial chief secretaries and the Inspectors General of police over the phone.

Additionally, the Chief Election Commissioner also directed to ensure protection of the offices of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers.

Borders Closed

Pakistan has closed its border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran for both cargo and pedestrians as part of security measures during the general elections.

Foreign Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced it in a statement, adding that normal operations would resume on Friday.

Voter Slip for Elections 2024

A voter slip makes it easy for the people to find their polling station and cast their votes smoothly. The voters can get their voter slips for the upcoming general elections 2024 in Pakistan by using a couple of ways.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with NADRA provides SMS service for the public to facilitate the eligible voters to check their registration status. Public can get the information by entering CNIC number and sending the text message to the number 8300. An automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.

Pakistan Election 2024 Predictions

As the Imran Khan has been detained in jail for months in various cases, the two major contesting political parties are PML-N and PPP in the country.

Both parties ran extensive election campaigns to woo the voters so they can make government in Center.

Predictions made by various sections suggest that PML-N would be leading party in the election. However, they predicted that the Nawaz Sharif’s party would not get clear majority as it has to make alliances to form the government in Centre.

The PML-N is expected to form government in Punjab province also as its main rival PTI has been facing legal woes with its founder Imran Khan languishing in prison.

What is WhatsApp Number of ECP for Complaints?

The ECP has introduced an active WhatsApp helpline, enabling citizens to register their election-related complaints swiftly.

The WhatsApp number for ECP is ‘0327 5050610’. The service aims to enhance accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns regarding elections.

Apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at complaints@ecp.gov.pk, or the dedicated helpline 111-327-000.

When and Where to Check Election Results 2024?

The mainstream media would start reporting the unofficial and unverified results as the counting process begins after 5pm. However, the ECP is likely to announced unofficial results on Feb 9, 2024 in the country.