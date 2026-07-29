Pakistan, Egypt vow joint diplomatic support for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Palestine, condemning the continued Israeli military actions in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, escalating settler violence, and repeated violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. They underscored the urgent need for an immediate end to all hostilities, unhindered humanitarian assistance, and full respect for international law.

The two Ministers also discussed Jordan’s proposal to convene a meeting of a group of Arab and Islamic countries to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

They further exchanged views on recent regional developments, stressing the imperative of restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and preserve regional peace and stability.