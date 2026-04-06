Pakistan-Egypt joint exercise Thunder-II begins in Cherat

RAWALPINDI, APR 6 /DNA/ – Pakistan–Egypt Joint Exercise Thunder-II is a bilateral counter-terrorism exercise conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Egypt.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on 06 April 2026 at the Special Operations School, Cherat, Pakistan. Troops from the Special Services Group of the Pakistan Army and Special Forces of the Egyptian Army are participating in the exercise. The Commandant Special Operations School, Cherat, graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing professional skills through joint training, while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly countries. Participating troops will benefit from the exchange of mutual experiences and expertise, particularly in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.