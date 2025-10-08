Pakistan, Egypt enjoy excellent relations: Asif

Defence Minister condemns killing of innocent people in Gaza

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy excellent brotherly relations based on mutual respect, shared faith, and deep-rooted historical ties.

He expressed these views while speaking at a reception held to mark the 52nd Anniversary of the Egyptian Armed Forces Day at a local hotel in Islamabad. The event was attended by senior civil and military officials, diplomats, and members of the Egyptian community.

On the occasion, Air Commodore Ahmed Hallal, Defence Attaché of Egypt, presented a souvenir to the Defence Minister as a token of friendship and goodwill.

Khawaja Asif lauded Egypt’s role in promoting regional stability and cooperation in the Muslim world. Referring to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he termed the killing of innocent civilians as “tragic and unacceptable,” and called for immediate steps toward peace and justice in Palestine.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the need for unity among Muslim countries to address common challenges.

The ceremony concluded with reaffirmations of strengthening bilateral defence and diplomatic cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt.