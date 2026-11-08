Pakistan edge India by three wickets in U-19 Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated arch-rival India by three wickets in the U-19 Asia Cup, with Hamza Zahoor leading the Green Shirts’ successful chase with a century.

Chasing a target of 209 runs, Pakistan reached the total in 48.1 overs to seal the victory.

Pakistan made a remarkable recovery led by Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar after the Green Shirts had slipped to 65-5.

Pakistan suffered an early setback when Jahangir Bilal departed in the third over, scoring five off four deliveries, including a boundary, against Ishan Sood.

Usman Khan, who had struck a century against the UAE in Pakistan’s previous match, also failed to make a significant contribution, scoring 16 off 23 balls, including two boundaries, before Mohit Ulva dismissed him.

Manal Chauhan then struck to remove Abdul Qadir, who scored 20 off 27 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, leaving Pakistan struggling at 55-3 in 12.3 overs.

India continued to tighten their grip as Kavya Paresh Patel dismissed Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf for just two runs. Chauhan then struck again, removing Ahmed Hussain for eight off 27 deliveries, including a boundary, to leave Pakistan reeling at 65-5.

However, Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar joined forces to turn the tide, stitching together a crucial 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket to revive Pakistan’s run chase.

The pair displayed remarkable composure under pressure, taking Pakistan past the 150-run mark while frustrating the Indian bowlers with their determined batting.

Zahoor brought up his half-century in Youth ODIs during the partnership, while Abbas Dar provided valuable support at the other end.

Their resistance eventually ended when Chauhan struck again, dismissing Abbas Dar for a fighting 38 off 67 deliveries, including two boundaries, with Pakistan placed at 168-6 in 38 overs.

Mohit Ulva then accounted for Mohammad Sayyam, who managed four off 13 deliveries, to give India their seventh wicket.

However, Zahoor remained unbeaten to see Pakistan over the line, finishing with a magnificent 100 off 108 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes, as the Green Shirts secured a memorable victory over their arch-rivals.

Batting first after winning the toss, India suffered an early collapse as Ali Raza dismissed captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck on the second delivery. Raza later removed VK Vineeth (8), while Rizwanullah dismissed Yashbardhan Chauhan (1), leaving India reeling at 22-3.

Niqab Shafiq added to India’s troubles by dismissing Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and Anvay Dravid (10), reducing the opposition to 70-4.

However, Arjun Rajput steadied the innings with Manal Chauhan, putting together a crucial 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Arjun went on to register his maiden Youth ODI century, scoring an impressive 107 off 85 deliveries, including 11 fours and five sixes.

Rizwanullah broke the partnership by dismissing Chauhan for 11 before removing the well-set Arjun, leaving India at 170-7 in 35.2 overs.

Ali Raza and Niqab Shafiq completed three-wicket hauls, dismissing Yashveer Goud (4) and Mohit Ulva (7), respectively.

Mohammad Sayyam wrapped up the innings by dismissing Kavya Paresh Patel, who scored 23 off 45 balls, as India were bowled out for 208.